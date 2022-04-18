New Delhi/Mathura: Sanskriti University organized a seminar on “Shifting the Energy”. The Keynote speaker of the seminar was Life coach Martin Hausner. The motive of this event was to make attendees understand the importance of manipulating and shifting energies to calm their minds and body that leads to a better life.

During the session, Martin Hausner explained the seven chakras, the energy transmission centers of the body. He also mentioned ancient practices for enhancing the body’s natural ability to heal. Further, he talked about energy shifts. He said, “Most of the people are not adept at noticing energy shifts, even when their thoughts, feelings, and experiences are impacted by them. As people’s understanding of energy shifts increases, they will find themselves easily identifying ripples in the collective stream”. He also suggested different ways that would be helpful while dealing with difficult times.