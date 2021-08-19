Sanskriti University significantly expands patent portfolio

New Delhi/ Mathura: Sanskriti University has recognized the importance of Research and Innovation in a short period of span, the university has filed more than 300 patents, 50 design applications filed and 50 patents applications are published. Sanskriti University’s Patent portfolio now totals 21 issued patents, with a dozen new patents recently published by the Indian Patent Office. These include patents from various fields of engineering. It is fueled by academics and researcher scholars conducting translational and transformative research in areas that are relevant to the industry.

At Sanskriti University, a dedicated Intellectual Property (IP) Cell holds monthly awareness programs to educate students and staff members about the importance of IP protection and commercialization. To ensure that the procedure runs properly, the Cell implemented work from home immediately after lockdown and took all activities online for smooth functioning.

Talking about patents filing during 2020, Sachin Gupta- Chancellor, Sanskriti University, said, “University has facilitated continuous support to its faculty members and students for patent filing over the last decade. The innovations at the Institute have resulted in the filing of more than 300 patents during the last two years. The extensive research and hard work have led to such a great number of patents in a year”.

Executive Director of Sanskriti University said, “We are pleased that the Indian Patent Office has recognized the innovations and published these patents”.

Sanskriti University justifying its motto of “For Excellence in Life” had continuously contributed in the field of science and technology. Since its incorporation, the university has underlined the importance of invention and research papers. For excellence in the field of education, Sanskriti University has also bagged the World Education Award “Excellent Innovations in Education by Private University” in 2019 from the ELETS. With the same exhilaration, University is ready to determine new heights in the field of research and innovation.