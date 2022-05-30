Saras-3D School sponsorship program to boost STEM Education in India Partners With CHARUSAT to sponsor up to 12 schools in Gujarat

May 2022 Mumbai: Saras-3D, Inc, the pioneer in stereoscopic 3D technology-based learning solutions, announces the launch of its sponsorship program for schools across India. The aim of the sponsorship program is to give a major thrust to a high-quality, stereoscopic 3D technology-based learning experience, that uses the power of interactive visualization, to develop a deeper understanding of science and mathematics concepts and promote 2X faster learning and retention. Through this sponsorship initiative for schools, SARAS-3D will bring together partners that are willing to support deserving schools and students, and provide them with the skill-sets that will enable them to compete on a global scale.

Sharing further development, Saras-3D announced CHARUSAT as their first patron for this program. Under this arrangement, CHARUSAT will t exclusively sponsor a total of 12 schools across Gujarat. Each of the selected schools will receive a Stereoscopic 3D Classroom Experience, a Stereoscopic 3D Lab Experience and specialized training for teachers totally worth INR 50 Lacs. The sophisticated software consists of yearly subscriptions for 4 years for 9th to 12th grade Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics for both the modules.

Eligibility criteria:

Nominations are invited from English medium schools.

The schools imparting science (physics, chemistry, and biology) and mathematics education in grades 9th to 12th must follow NCERT/CBSE curriculum.

The student population across 9th to 12th science and mathematics classes should also be 300 or more.

Schools from all districts are invited to nominate themselves and join hands in the journey to enhance STEM learning experiences This will be a month-long process wherein various schools across Gujarat are invited to fill in their nominations, showcasing their eligibility to receive these sponsorships.

A high-level committee of eminent educationist and industry experts have been formed to overlook the selection process. The committee will be led by Dr. Pankaj Joshi, Distinguished Professor of Physics at Ahmedabad University. Dr. Devang Joshi, Registrar Charusat and Mr. Kashyap Mankad, ex Group Director at ISRO, and currently, Consulting Technical Director at 3D EdTech, Indian subsidiary of from Saras-3D Inc.

Commenting on the launch, Kashyap Mankad, Founding Member and Consulting Technical Director, 3D EdTech said, “The School sponsorship program is the first step towards building a STEM education ecosystem, we believe India has the talent and resources to produce the best STEM innovators of tomorrow. Under this program, we will associate with like-minded organizations and institutions, to support schools build a culture of STEM education, while promoting a learning by doing methodology.” Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Devang Joshi, Registrar, Charusat added, “We are delighted that SARAS-3D has stepped forward to support our initiative to promote science and maths education. Our vision is to create an ecosystem for the proliferation of socially responsible and technically sound engineers, innovators and entrepreneurs of tomorrow. We want deserving schools to come forward and take advantage of this opportunity and embrace technology that facilitates a culture of STEM. “

SARAS-3D aims to build a robust platform for STEM innovators of tomorrow. This innovative program aims at establishing a firm foundation that accelerates growth and pace of learning, thereby transforming STEM education in schools and foster tomorrow’s STEM innovators and problem-solvers.