Sardana International School Focuses on Student Potential, Not Just Performance.

Dewas, February 2022: Currently, parents are becoming increasingly concerned about providing their children with a good education. Several studies reveal that parents are looking for institutes they can trust and be sure of their children’s future. In this highly competitive era, it is difficult to win the trust of parents; however, Sardana International School in Dewas has emerged as a symbol of unwavering faith, Parents send their children to school not only to acquire knowledge but also to inspire them to adapt to any situation and lead a disciplined life.

LalitSardana Sir, who secured an All India 243rd rank in IIT, has been teaching Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics for 26 years, and Dr.ShwetaSardana Madam teaches Biology. Their students have the highest selection ratio in all across India.

Lalit Sardana, Director of The Sardana International School, states, “Parents’ concern for their child’s education is understandable and justified, but it is not a unilateral concern. Even good institutes are concerned about their child’s future, and parents have faith in them.” It is the responsibility of the institutes to teach every child associated with them according to their level and to not hesitate to teach the relevant lesson more than once if they do not understand. This not only increases the child’s morale but also sparks their curiosity to learn more. The teachers at Sardana are trained to closely follow this process, so the children can feel closer to them.

He stated, “It is often seen that institutes admit a large number of students, but they do not understand that every child has a different reading and comprehension level.” At Sardana, teachers are committed to each student’s learning, regardless of their individual strengths and weaknesses. They ensure that all children receive the attention they need to excel.

Each and every student studying at Sardana International School is dedicated to their studies due to the limited classroom strength. Another advantage for students is that the school and coaching are on the same campus. The school has a limited classroom strength, allowing an optimal number of students to pursue self-studying in the presence of experienced teachers. This setup is ideal for both competitive exams and board examinations.

Sardana School policies do not allow students to keep personal mobile phones; however, the school provides many forms of entertainment, such as sports, music, dance, yoga, and meditation. This not only motivates students across India to pursue quality education, but also helps them achieve good marks in competitive exams.