Saving Environment is the Need of the Hour: TDI International School

TDI International School, Kundli, Sonipat organised a special assembly in school on 22 April 2022 (Friday) on the occasion of Earth Day.

School students recited poems, delivered speeches and gave mime presentations emphasising the importance of afforestation, planting of trees and the need to encourage more and more people to work in the direction of protecting the environment. The teachers exclaimed that it is their responsibility to teach their students about the value of nurturing the environment from a young age, and they feel proud to share that they do their bit by restricting the use of plastic in the school premises and encouraging everyone to use biodegradable products.

Mr. Harender Kumar Sharma, Principal, TDI International School, said “To ensure that the students value our Mother Earth, it is essential to encourage them to read more and more and enlighten them about the benefits of saving it. The main motto was to encourage students about – Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign you to the influence of the Earth”.