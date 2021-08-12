Scholarships/fee waivers worth INR 2.5 crore announced for the meritorious students of the Anurag CET

Hyderabad- Anurag University CET 2021 results were announced in a brief function held on Wednesday at University Campus at Venkatapuram. A total of 10,316 students registered for the test and 8152 have taken, of which 60 per cent were girls and balance boys from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. 3854 students are qualified for admission.

Dr. S. Ramachandram, Vice-Chancellor of the University released the results and addressed the gathering. Speaking on the occasion he told students to explore other core disciplines of Engineering such as Chemical, Mechanical, Civil Engineering and others besides Computer Science. He further stated that Merit Scholarships worth Rs 2.5crore will be offered to the toppers to encourage and reward excellence.

According to Dr. V. Srinivasa Rao, Convenor, Anurag CET 2021, the top ten toppers will be given 2.5 lakh tuition fee waiver for each one of them. 11 to 25 rankers will get 50% waiver and 26 to 50 toppers 25%.

The counselling for admissions also began today, and students started seeking admissions into various engineering courses. 80% of scholarship winners have taken admission today. More than 500 attended the counseling today. The programs offered at Anurag this year are Under Graduate, Post Graduate and Doctoral Programs are available in Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Agricultural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Sciences and Doctoral Programs.

Anurag University is one of the first five private universities that became functional last year. It is their 2nd CET. Moving along with changing times, besides their regular stream of Engineering courses, the University also introduced new-age curriculum and courses such as Artificial Intelligence with Machine Learning, Separate courses in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Cyber Security, Computer Science Engineering, Construction Technology and Management, B. Sc Agriculture, BBA, B. Sc Data, Bachelor Journalism, B.Com Hons, BA Economic etc. and others

Anurag established in 2002, turned university in 2020 and has great ambitious planning. Anurag University got more than1400 placements in over 150 companies which include; Cognizant, TCS, HCL, Accenture, Wipro, Infosys and others. Dr Syeda Sameen Fatima, Registrar, Mrs. S. Neelima, Managing Trustee, Mr. Palla Anurag, Trustee graced the function.