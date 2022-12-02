School Counselors Event Hosted in Bengaluru by St. George’s University, Grenada

Bengaluru, India – St. George’s University (SGU), Grenada, in association with the Ramaiah Group of Institutions, hosted a School Engagement Event on Tuesday, 29 November 2022, to which school counselors from across the country were invited. As part of the event, Dr. James Coey, Assistant Dean of Basic Sciences at St. George’s University School of Medicine, and Dr. Shalini Sivanajiah, Associate Dean at Ramaiah International Medical School, highlighted pathway details and assistance that SGU and Ramaiah offers to its preclinical students. Additionally, Bharat Gadhia, Regional Director for South Asia, discussed the support that SGU offers to its affiliates.

The event offered an opportunity for counselors to discuss their student’s career goals, get to know more about SGU & Ramaiah campus life, MD pathway details, the admissions process, and more. Counselors also got the chance to take a tour of the Ramaiah campus and interact with current SGU students. This event helped the counselors understand the support required when guiding aspiring medical students.

The event took place at Ramaiah International Medical School, in Bengaluru.