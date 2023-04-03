School Edtech LEAD elevates Deepak Hariharan as Expansion Head, Affordable Private Schools

Bangalore, 3rd April 2023: LEAD, India’s largest School Edtech company, has announced the elevation of Deepak Hariharan to Expansion Head, of Affordable Private Schools. Deepak, who was earlier Senior Vice President – Growth, will now spearhead LEAD’s expansion in new and existing markets. This marks the third senior leadership elevation at LEAD in the last six months and is in line with its plans to build strong and capable teams for 2X growth.

Congratulating Deepak on his new role, Sumeet Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, LEAD, said, “Growing talent from within is a key focus for us at LEAD, and Deepak’s elevation is a testament to his exceptional performance and contributions to our company’s success. Deepak’s strong strategic and analytical skills, data-based approach, and past experiences in growth leadership and entrepreneurship will hold him in good stead as he takes LEAD’s excellent education system to more schools.” “For over a decade now, LEAD has been at the forefront of shaping learning outcomes in India’s schools. The opportunity to create a transformative impact on the education sector in India is immense, and I am excited about making LEAD’s integrated system available to more and more students in my new role,” said Deepak Hariharan.

With over 15 years of experience, Deepak has held leadership positions at Tata 1mg, Zomato, and Feedback INFRA across various functions including Business Development, Client Engagement, Project Delivery, Planning, and Mentoring. He was also the Founder and CEO of MentorYes, a career and education mentorship platform. Deepak has also been a TEDx speaker, and advisor, and mentor to several youth and entrepreneurship platforms, including the Centre for Entrepreneurship at Ashoka University. An alumnus of IIM Calcutta and NIT Calicut, Deepak is currently based out of Delhi. He is an avid reader and dabbles in painting and writing.