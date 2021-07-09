School of Pharmaceutical Management, IIHMR University declared the Winners of MANTHAN2021-All India Online Essay Contest

Jaipur: IIHMR University, Jaipur a premier post-graduate research University concluded and declared the winners of Manthan 2021-All India Online Essay Writing competition. The Essay contest was conducted to Commemorate the India’s 75 years of Independence- Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.The objective of the contest was to harness the energy, imagination, and creativity of the budding pharmacy professionals in developing an in-depth understanding of the pharmaceutical field and exploring new career avenues in the field of pharmaceutical management.

With the announcement by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Atmanirbhar Bharat the pharmaceutical industry realised the importance of domestic production of APIs and subsequently the entire Pharmaceutical Industry underwent a changeover which brought in new innovations and technological implementations. Realizing these developments in the Pharmaceutical Industry IIHMR University’s primary objective was to intervene and bring out the creative outlook of young professionals, in the form of participation in MANTHAN 2021.

Pharmacy and life sciences graduate and post graduate students across India from various Pharmacy colleges and Universities participated in the essay contest and submitted essays online on the topic mentioned.

Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University while congratulating all the winners and the runners-up, he said, “This writing competition was designed to help out the participants in acknowledging their areas of interest while getting a deeper knowledge of their desired subject. As India celebrates its 75thyear of Independence in 2021 – Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav – and to mark the occasion, IIHMR University’s School of Pharmaceutical Management organized MANTHAN 2021 – ‘7th All India Online Essay Contest’ for B.Pharm and M.Pharm graduates and postgraduates. This annual essay contest was organized with an effort to gain better understanding to deal with different emerging ideas and opinions of the Pharmaceutical sector. Dr Sodani further added, Awards, rewards, prizes and scholarships not only give financial assistance to students in further studies but also uplift the morale by boosting them to move ahead in the future. E-Certificates were awarded to the winners and to the candidates, who scored over 50 percent marks in the competition,”

Dr. Saurabh Kumar Banerjee, Dean and Associate Professor and the program coordinator of Manthan 2021 said “In order to excel in the Pharmaceutical Industry the pharmacy students should keep them tuned with the good management practices namely in the areas of Vaccine management, availability, affordability and quality of generic and branded medicines, factors affecting the production and supply chain of API and rational use of medicines in public health and health facilities. The title of the essays were crafted taking into consideration these aspects and students expressed their views in a very expressive manner. School of Pharmaceutical Management expresses gratitude to all the students who participated in the contest and look forward for their participation in the near future also”.

The Winners and Runners-up were drawn from across the Nation who wrote inspiring essays and narratives on the decided medicinal topics. The top five (05) rank holders were awarded with cash prize and certificates.Ms. Neha khanzode, Indore Institute of Pharmacy, Indore, Madya Pradesh, Ms.TanyaGupta, Gupta College of Technological Sciences, Asansol, West Bengalwere the joint winners of the first prize winners of Rs. 15,000/, Mr. Vaibhav kumar Singh, Oriental College of Pharmacy Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and Ms. Glory Samal, University Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, R. T. M. Nagpur University, Nagpur, Maharashtrawere the joint second prize winners of Rs. 10,000/- and Mr. Tapas Pal, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, New Delhi was the third prize winner of Rs. 5,000/- of the recently concluded online essay writing competition by School of Pharmaceutical Management, IIHMR University, Jaipur.