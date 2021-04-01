School Principals to be honoured on April 24 at National Capital

National capital to witness School Leaders Awards on April 24 at Hotel Eros International, Nehru Place, New Delhi. The event is being organized by Universal Mentor Association and it’s the second edition of the same. More than 100 schools across the country have nominated till now. This year there is an addition in the ceremony including Teachers Excellence Awards and EdTech and Corporate Awards.

Shri Zakir Khan – President, Minority Commission of Delhi and Dr Acharya Vinod Ji – Celebrity astrologer to be the Guest of honour this year. Jury of the event comprises of renowned faces from the field of education like Kanak Gupta, Director – Seth MR Jaipuria Group of Schools; SK Rathor, Sanfort Group of Schools; Dr Punam Kashyap, Director- ERC Director- ERC (Delhi World Foundation); Dr Varun Gupta, Educationist, Social Activist and Executive Vice President On Sky Global; CB Mishra, Prudence Group of Schools ; Lakshya Chabbaria, SR Capital Group of School; Dr Manjula Pooja Shroff, Founder Kalorex Group and Anirudh Gupta, DCM Group of Schools.

Speaking on the same Mr. Sandeep Gulati, curator of the event said, “School Leaders Awards is a platform to acknowledge the tremendous work done by Principals, Vice Principals, Academic Coordinators and Teachers. These awards are conducted in utmost constitutional and professional manner, where the Jury decides upon the awardees. Organizers having absolutely zero say in the selection criteria of the individual making it the most Genuine awards of the Industry.”

Renowned educationist and one of the jury members Dr. Varun Gupta also expressed his happiness and said, “It will be difficult for us to select the winners because during the lockdown and COVID phase each and every school, principal and teacher have given their 100% to teach the students through virtual platforms. Each story and achievement is unique in itself.”

Dr. Gupta further added, “Our Government is doing a tremendous job in the field of education. We are hopeful that in the education sector, our Govt will put more effort because its education only decides the future of a nation.”

Another Jury member Kanak Gupta said, “Teachers play a significant role in our life. As a teacher, one must bring out the best in students and encourage them to work hard. Imparting knowledge, moral values, cultural values, modern-day challenges and ways to solve them is the key role of a teacher.”