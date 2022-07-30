SDA Bocconi Asia Center Announces Admissions for International Executive Masters in Business

Mumbai, July 2022: SDA Bocconi Asia Center, the pan-Asia hub for SDA Bocconi School of Management, today announced the admissions for International Executive Masters in Business (IEMB) for the academic year 2022-2023. The program has been customized for mid-senior level professionals to accelerate their careers and is designed to sharpen leadership skills and bridge the knowledge gap. The program will commence in October 2022.

The course enables participants to begin the program at a required common level of understanding of key concepts and methods. The classes will be conducted two weekends per month for a duration of 15-months with a two-week International Immersion in Milan. The participants will be awarded a certificate of completion on successful completion of the program. IEMB is a full Alumni status Specialised Master’s Program with credits under ECTS (European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System) according to the Italian University Law.

The program has been designed for executives with minimum 8 years of work experience or young entrepreneurs. The past cohorts represented an average work experience of 15 years with 24% class being at C-Suite executives and 37% being AVP/Directors, Heads, etc. The cohort also has 24% women representation and 10% expatriates.

The curriculum of the course deep-dives into the understanding the concepts of Accounting for Decision-making, Project Management, Foundations of Marketing, Corporate Finance, Foundations of Strategy, Operations Management, Supply Chain Management, Human Resource Management, Data Analytics for leaders, Business-Government Relations & Business Ethics, Business Communication, Individual Leadership & Influencing, Macroeconomic for Business, etc. The program gives an opportunity to the program participants to explore their horizons with cross-functional expertise and to learn from experience and interaction with faculty and peers. It will allow the candidates to develop the necessary competencies and attitudes to navigate their careers to the next level.

Prof David Bardolet, Dean, SDA Bocconi Asia Center said, “The companies are facing complex and uncertain market conditions in this post-pandemic era. New managerial and leadership skills are mandatory to be ready to navigate these challenges and seize the opportunities offered by the fast-paced digital context. The International Executive Master in Business is therefore a crucial step in adapting to these challenges, whilst accelerating the career. This program will enhance leadership and critical thinking skills, increase cross-cultural knowledge, and pave the way for you to become a future-ready leader”. Prof Veronica Vecchi, Director – Executive Education & Professor of Practice Business Government Relation, SDA Bocconi Asia Center said “IEMB is a window on the leading management practices, a professional escalator, and access to a new community”.

SDA Bocconi Asia Center takes a well-rounded approach to admissions and is inviting professionals to join SDA Bocconi’s global community. The Candidates are required to take a 30-minute online test crafted for professionals or submit valid GMAT scores taken after 1st January 2019. Interested candidates can register on: https://sdabocconiasiacenter.com/international-executive-master-in-business