Second K-12 Edu leader Summit in National Capital

Universal Mentor Association in association with Asia Africa Consortium hosted the second K-12 Edu leader summit, India’s biggest leader summit on Saturday at Park Hotel. It is India’s biggest offline conference in the education sector with participation of more than 150 schools . Shri. Shyam Jaju, Indian politician and the Ex-National Vice President of the Bhartiya Janata Party was the chief guest of the grand event. Besides , the event was also attended by Major Harsh Kumar, Secretary, NCERT; Acharya Dr. Vinood Kumar Ojha, Vedic & Celebrity Astrologer; Vinay Chaudhary, BJP Spokesperson Delhi; Snehal Pinto from Ryan and many more dignitaries. Renowned educationist and Founder Asia Africa Consortium Dr. Varun Gupta and Sandeep Gulati, Founder Universal Mentor Association welcomed all the guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Shyam Jaju said that the biggest impact of the global pandemic was in the education sector as well. Schools were closed after the first lockdown and the teachers had to go for online classes. Here we can’t deny that the infrastructure was not that strong, but despite all these challenges, there has been a lot of praise in this sector. We all have learnt a lot of new things virtually. For 70 years we continued to teach our students through the traditional method. The teachers who were teaching the young minds have not been reviewed which is necessary. Students were confined to art, commerce and science streams only. Now it has been realised that paying more attention to many more factors including the interest of a child is also significant. Good education is mandatory to build a great nation.”

Expressing his happiness on the occasion Major Harsh Kumar, Secretary NCERT said, “There is no doubt that the nature of education has changed. This National Education Policy focused on Early Childhood Care & Education is unique in itself. Its biggest attraction is that one Such an education policy in which such guidelines have been prepared that it is also beneficial for the students living in rural areas.”

Dr. Varun Gupta said, “Schools are going to open after a long time, which is a good thing in itself, but at the same time many things will also have to be taken care of such that following the COVID protocols, calling a specified number of children, operation of school transport, ensuring that all teachers are vaccinated, etc.”

Explaining about the event Dr. Gupta said, “various education leaders discussed the strength, weakness, opportunities and threat in the current education scenario, especially when schools are reopening. The objective of this even is to interact physically with speakers and more than ten technology partners. Various schools, educationalists and social activists were awarded during the event. Profiles of winners have been shortlisted under the category of promotion of peace through education.

Sandeep Gulati said, “It is the need of the hour that we discuss all the major issues as schools are going to blossom after eighteen months. Also it is important to discuss the role of technology. Technology has an impact on every part of our life, from banking to how we connect with one another. In reality, because technology has become an inextricable aspect of society’s survival, its integration with education is unavoidable. Technology not only gives kids access to a plethora of online materials, but it also helps them learn. A large number of universities and educational institutions have already begun to use technology in their teaching techniques.”