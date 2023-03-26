Serial Entrepreneur, Actor, and Music Producer Bryan Gentry Announces Highly Anticipated Book Launch

‘21 Hacks to Sell More Deals’ will offer Gentry’s hard-hitting expertise with proven strategies for keeping sales pipelines full



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, MARCH 21, 2023 – Serial entrepreneur, actor, and music producer Bryan Gentry has announced the upcoming debut of his highly anticipated book, ‘21 Hacks to Sell More Deals’. This innovative book has been designed and written to deliver power-packed strategies for revolutionizing sales mindsets, forging highly effective sales tactics, and keeping sales pipelines full.

Gentry’s entrepreneurial spirit and creativity led him to begin a career in music at 15 years old. At age 19, he moved to music mecca Nashville, Tennessee, where he signed his first-ever publishing deal in 2008. Gentry launched his music publishing agency Lucid Dream Music the next year, and to date, he has produced music and written songs for a variety of top television shows including ‘TMZ on TV’, ‘Skylines’ on Netflix, ‘Soy Luna’ on Disney, and ‘Ride with Norman Reedus’ on AMC. Gentry recently co-wrote the theme song for ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ with Adriana De Moura.

Although he’s enjoyed a full career in music and acting, Gentry’s entrepreneurial spirit has led him beyond Lucid Dream Music. He is also the founder of SunTap Power, a top rated solar sales agency based in Tuscon, Arizona, making solar energy more accessible for all, and a sustainability consultant.

With nearly two decades of experience in the art of sealing deals, Gentry is committed to helping others sharpen their sales tactics and completely revolutionize their sales mindset. His upcoming book is poised to do all of that and more. ‘21 Hacks to Sell More Deals’ is expected to be a highly valuable and practical guide for learning and implementing effective sales strategies. The new book will offer insights that are useful and effective for readers of all levels, from beginners to seasoned executives.

According to Gentry, the reason he decided to author ‘21 Hacks to Sell More Deals’ was simply out of a need. “I’ve been in sales for many years,” said Gentry. “A lot of the sales strategies are outdated. They still work, but they are gathering dust. My book provides a more up-to-date strategy for closing deals.”

Some of the topics discussed in ‘21 Hacks to Sell More Deals’ include proven persuasion techniques for connecting with prospects and closing more sales; leading-edge sales hacks; psychology-based principles for selling to people;

overcoming objections; lead generation strategies; tips for getting more referrals; mastering first impressions; creating the perfect sales pitch; and much more.

All of these topics are delivered from Gentry’s unique perspective in a simple, convenient format designed to boost sales success.

‘21 Hacks to Sell More Deals’ is slated to debut on May 1, 2023. More information can be found at https://bryangentry.com/.

Bryan Gentry is an American entrepreneur, music producer, songwriter, and author.

Bryan Gentry

Phone: 520-261-1259

E-mail: bryan@suntappower.com

Website: https://bryangentry.com/