Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group Of Educational Institutions to plant 1.5 lakh trees in 2021

In a notable initiative aimed at preserving the environment, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions plans to plant, across its network, 1.5 lakh saplings in the summer of 2021.

The tree plantation drive is an annual event at Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group, which is a conglomerate of 14 K-12 schools, 5 pre-schools, 2 MBA institutes, and 1 teacher’s training academy in North India. Every year, the students, teachers and staff of the group plant tens of thousands of trees in the monsoon season. This year, they are taking the target up by several notches.

The group presently boasts the strength of 20,000 students and 805 educators. Each one of them will plant 7 to 10 saplings in this monsoon season to reach the whopping target of 1,50,000 tree plantings in total. This will be one of the biggest tree plantation drives carried by a chain of schools in North India.

“It is extremely important for all of us to understand that everything we need for our survival and sustenance is provided to us by mother nature – whether it’s air, food and water. And over a period of time, a huge amount of debt gets accumulated and we never think seriously in terms of paying it back. One of the methods of paying back the debt is to start planting trees, especially in the plantation season. Planting a tree is the highest form of worship,” said Mr. Vinod Malhotra, Senior Advisor, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions.

The tree plantation drive has already started at many schools of the group. The coming days and weeks will see the students and teachers planting saplings in large numbers to meet the target of 1.5 lakh trees. The drive will be held mostly in the cities of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

As a part of the tree plantation drive, the students and teachers will not just plant saplings but will also look after them until the trees become strong and mature.

Nurturing environmental sensitivity is an important part of the curriculum of the schools and colleges of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group. The annual tree plantation drive is aimed at creating in students and teachers a sensitivity and responsibility towards the natural environment.