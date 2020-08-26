Seth Anandram Jaipuria, Kanpur student Won Global Grand (First) Prize for STEM at Crown Education Challenge 2020

We are pleased to announce that our student Ishan Gupta of Class 12 from Seth Anandram Jaipuria, Kanpur has emerged victorious at a Virtual International Award – Crown Education Challenge 2020, winning the Global Grand (First) Prize for STEM.

Starting in 2020, the Crown Education Challenge was co-organised by Harvard and Stanford University. The aim is to encourage students to participate in addressing global challenges and to inspire students to become active members of their community.

He is the first and only Indian amongst the Grand Awardees who took home a cash prize of $500 and awarded with the mentorship from esteemed founders, professors and industry pioneers.

He won the prize for his research on creating WorkDiCo, an Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision enabled application service for optimizing public places to decrease the spread of COVID-19. His research will be published in the Harvard Technology Review.