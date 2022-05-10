Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, conducts Virtual Award Ceremony for students

Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, organised a ‘Virtual Award Ceremony’ on April 30, 2022, to acknowledge and felicitate the academic achievements of its sedulous Jaipurians.

The ceremony was graced by the inspiriting presence of Mr. Vinod Malhotra, Chairman, Academic Council, STTAR, Advisor, Seth Anandram Jaipuria group of Educational Institutions, renowned author and a retired Civil Servant. The event initiated with the lighting of the sacred lamps amidst the chanting of shlokas, which sanctified the precincts of the iridescent school and lent propitiousness to the event. This was followed by the students of the school choir exuberantly welcoming the virtual audience through their enthralling and mellifluous rendition.

At the outset of the event, the Director Principal, Ms. Shalini Nambiar, lauded the assiduous students for achieving eminence in the field of academics. Through her motivating words, she urged the students to keep growing and evolving and never rest on their laurels. The Chief Guest of the event, Mr. Vinod Malhotra, exhorted the students to make the most of the opportunities being provided by the school to foster their holistic development and develop into responsible citizenry.

It was a proud moment for all when the section toppers of Grade I-XII were awarded prizes and the toppers of the last three consecutive years found their stardom in the coveted Hall of Fame. Also, the scholars of 2019-20, whose achievements couldn’t be celebrated due to the sudden surge of the pandemic, were accorded glory in the Hall of Fame.

This was followed by a ‘Musical Art presentation’, an aesthetic blend of music and art, followed by an invigorating presentation by the students on ‘Shiv Stuti’.

The ceremony culminated with the students and their parents, being inspired by the meritorious achievements of the scholars, followed by a vote of thanks by the Vice Principal, V. Suprabha.