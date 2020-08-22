Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Shaheed Path, Lucknow hosted its third Dr. Rajaram Jaipuria Memorial Debate

21st August, UP: Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow, hosted the third “Dr. Rajaram Jaipuria Memorial Debate”, online, on 21st August 2020 at 10:00 am.

Mr. Shishir Jaipuria, the Chairman of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, was the Chief Guest for the day. Mr. Vinod Malhotra, the Advisor and Mr. Harish Sanduja, Director Schools, Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions were the Guests of Honor.

The debate witnessed overwhelming participation from schools across the country. Thirteen schools from Lucknow and other cities participated in the debate. Some of the schools were Wynberg Allen Mussourie, Venkateshwara School Delhi, Navrachna Vidyalaya, Baroda and other schools from Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Lucknow.The topic of this year’s debate was “Education today is only training the head and not the heart.” The topic was shared with the speakers on the 19th of August.

The debate was judged by an esteemed panel from across the globe. It was an invigorating round of debate with a lot of profound points made by the students. Seth Anandram Jaipura School, Kanpur was the winning school while City Montessori School, Lucknow was the runner up.