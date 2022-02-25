Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara, adopts village Bhadawal as Model Sports Village

25th February 2022, Friday- Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara, in association with Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad, have adopted village Bhadawal in Uttar Pradesh as the model sports village to promote sports and fitness among the village children.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative was launched at Bhadawal in tehsil Chata on February 23, 2022, in the presence of Ms Manju Rana, Director Schools of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Schools and Dr. Kanishka Pandey, Head of Sports Research Centre, IMT. The event’s Chief Guests were the former field Hockey player Ashok Kumar Dhyanchand and the international handball player Naveen Punia.

A tug-of-war sports event was organized for the occasion in which village boys and girls took part enthusiastically. Certificates of Appreciation and trophies for the winners and Certificate of Participation were handed out to all participants.

Elated by the jubilant response of the village children, Ms Manju Rana said, “I’m very heartened by the response of the villagers to this initiative to promote a culture of sports and fitness among children. We have created a development plan for sports events and will be focussing on nurturing fitness and sporting calibre among the girls and boys of the Bhadawal village as the Adarsh Khel Gaon.”

The event saw support from the village pradhan Narvotam Pandey and was also attended by Mr. Bikram Agarwal, CFO, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, along with B.K. Sharma, Business Head, from Ginni Filaments Ltd.

In a prelude to this launch of Adarsh Khel Gaon, a health check-up camp was held in October 2022. Health check of as many as 240 children was done and assessed during the camp.

To take the initiative forward, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School and IMT have appointed a Taekwondo coach to train and instruct the village boys and girls in the martial art. Two motivators have also been appointed to promote sports in Bhadawal and neighbouring villages.

Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Schools is a conglomerate of 17 K-12 schools and 5 preschools in North India.