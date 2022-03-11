Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara, conducts Annual Sports Meet

The importance of sports and games in school encompasses more than just the benefit of physical activity. The Primary Wing of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, hosted the virtual ANNUAL SPORTS MEET – 2022 “Lakshay – Aiming for the Goal” with zest and fervour on February 25, 2022, to hone the sporting talents of the young and vibrant students.

The event was inaugurated with the lighting of the torch by the Guest of Honour Mr. Shubham Dixit, an Alumnus & an Elite International Football Player, currently playing for LUSOS DB-futebol SAD, Portugal.

The Director Principal of the school Ms. Shalini Nambiar welcomed the Guest of Honour Mr. Shbham Dixit and other eminent dignitaries Mr. Vinod Malhotra, Advisor, Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, and Ms. Manju Rana, Director Schools, Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions in her welcome address. Also present on the occasion were the school’s Vice Principal Ms. V. Suprabha, Head Mistresses Ms. Indu Kohli and Ms. Sonal Srivastava.

In her address Director Principal, Ms. Nambiar emphasized on the importance of sports and how sporting events of this stature help promote a child’s all-round development as well as their spirit.

Guest of Honour, Mr. Shubham Dixit, in his address, expressed gratitude to the school and all the teachers for providing him with the impetus to follow his dreams of becoming a professional footballer. He also emphasized the fact that discipline in life and a zeal to pursue your dreams can take you forward in any sphere.

A concatenation of events like Gymnastics, Yoga, Aerobics, Skating, Martial Arts was presented to display the exuberant talent of Jaipurians. Students of all the classes ensured their participation in the grand event and succeeded in wowing the virtual audience with their dazzling performances.

The gala event concluded with the Vote of Thanks proposed by Headmistress Ms. Indu Kohli, wherein she appreciated the efforts put in by the students, teachers and the sports department headed by Mr. Rajeev Kumar.