Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad joined hands with the UP Government to hold a Free Covid Vaccination Drive

Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad in association with the UP Government, has successfully held a free Covid-19 Vaccination Drive for the local population of Ghaziabad. Under the initiative, the school also invited parents, staff, and their extended family members to take free vaccinations scheduled on the 24th-25th June 2021. The drive was supervised and materialized with the help of several local government officials including Councillor Mr. Arvind Chaudhary Chintu. Conducted at the school premise, the unique initiative has led to the successful vaccination of around 2000 people including those over the age group of 18.

Jaipuria School contributed immensely to the two-day vaccination drive by not only providing its premises to the state government but also through extending manpower support to the campaign. The school faculty and staff proactively participated in the vaccination process which included a simplified registration. The event was hugely successful as it attracted huge crowds who didn’t have to wait for their slots. A large number of people got vaccinated by registering on www.cowin.gov.in.

Speaking on the drive, Mrs Manju Rana, Principal cum Director, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School said, “The free vaccination drive was a successful event with a massive footfall. We have been able to vaccinate a large number of people including staff members and their extended families. We are thankful to the UP Government for their continuous support and guidance throughout the drive. We are also thankful to the medical authorities and local MLA for their consistent support in providing resources to the school to make this event a success. We will continue to support the State and Central Governments for such drives because the only response to win against the deadly coronavirus is to fasten up the vaccination drives. We hope for the well-being of everyone and expect normalcy soon.”

Jaipuria School made adequate arrangements to sanitize and disinfect the premises at the time of the vaccination drive. The school ensured the safety of its staff, faculty, and the people who visited to get the vaccination. The school management responsibly managed the event by following all Covid-19 protocols.

About Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions

Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, headed by Shri Shishir Jaipuria is a group of the leading name in the education sector including 5 Pre- Schools, 14 K-12 schools, 2 Business Institutes and 1 Teachers Training Academy across northern India. Seth Anandram Jaipuria Schools are committed to providing holistic education in a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity. With a humble beginning and a strength of just about 500 students, the school entered the education domain with aplomb. The sharing of ideas, wonderful camaraderie, and zeal to excel went a long way in achieving recognition in a short period. The schools have achieved awards and recognitions at the national and international levels such as ‘International School Award’, ‘Paryavaran Mitra’, ‘Green School’, ‘Outstanding School of the year’, etc. With 76 years of legacy, Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions has over 15000 Jaipuria Alumni, over 20000 Students, and over 22 Educational Institutions.