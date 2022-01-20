Shedding light on the educational reforms needed in North-east India, News18 Assam launches initiative – Competitive Success Conversations

x

~ The campaign by the network aims towards discussing the future of higher education for students from North-east India amid the ongoing challenges faced by the education sector during the pandemic ~

January 20, 2022: The country’s education sector, over the past two years, was affected in countless ways due to the pandemic. The sudden stress of adapting to our new ‘normal’ saw even the entire education system thrown into a state of unrest. To cope up with the time and resources wasted in this tenure, educational institutions have been coming up with reforms and ways. Providing a helping hand to the educational sector in North-east India, News18 Assam-NE has come up with a month-long initiative – Competitive Success Conversations (Naba Projonmor Xapun Puronor Dixe) – starting from January 2022 onwards.

The show will mostly delve into the education sector by trying to find out what needs to be done so that students from Assam get into the excellent institutions of higher education in the country. The month-long reforms will garner participation from students, teachers, entrepreneurs, educationists, and government officials. This synergy between the young and the elderly as the perfect blend of experience and knowledge is expected to act as a huge pool of human resources.

The topics to be covered during these sessions will include conversations on different issues affecting the education sector in Assam and neighbouring states, difficulties that students might face in education on national level and the expectations of the elderly from the aspiring millennial population.

If you or someone you know is aspiring to apply for higher education on a national and international level soon, do not forget to tune in to News18 Assam-North East every Sunday at 7.50 PM to watch Competitive Success Conversations (Naba Projonmor Xapun Puronor Dixe).