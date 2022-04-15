Sheila Raheja School of Business Management & Research celebrates the spirit of friendship, Saath BFF ka at Annual Intercollegiate Event SVAGAM – 2022

Sheila Raheja School of Business Management & Research along with Bombay Suburban Art & Craft Education Society came together to celebrate the epiphany of laughter, fierce fire of competition, camaraderie of students from colleges around mumbai at Annual Intercollegiate sports & cultural event SVAGAM on 9th & 10th of April 2022 at Raheja Education Complex in Bandra.

The fest provides a platform for students to tap their potential and unravel their quiescent talents. Students from various backgrounds and cultures will get an opportunity to interact and appreciate one another. It will bestow students with an unforgettable learning experience as SVAGAM 22 offers a whole gamut of events that range from culinary arts, commerce and management, fashion, culture and IT.

Sports events consisted of competitive games such as Box Cricket, Carrom, Volleyball, Chess, carrom, Tug of War, Table Tennis, and Ring Football. Apart from sports the event also focused on cultural activities such as Solo Singing/Rap, Solo & Duet Dance, MR & MRS SVAGAM, Group Dance, Fashion Show, Group Singing as well as students dancing on their favorite numbers at the DJ Night.

The event showcased off beat talent along with the best fun and learning experience as students participated in various sports quizzes and cultural competitions. It was a two day adventure of fun and leaving all your worries behind. Svagam is a sanskrit word meaning Welcome. The event welcomed all friends from various colleges with open arms and showcased that their hospitality is impeccable.