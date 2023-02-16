Shell and Microsoft collaborate on digital skilling for non-IT students in vocational education institutes

New Delhi, February 16, 2023: In line with their joint commitment to empower the workforce of tomorrow with future-ready skills, Shell and Microsoft announced a collaboration to impart digital skills to students in vocational education institutes. The project aims to enable 5,000 underserved youth across 24 government institutes with digital productivity and employability skills and prepare them for digital careers in the manufacturing and energy sectors.

Emerging technologies are changing the nature of jobs and redefining the scope of productivity in every sector. Job roles across sectors that typically did not require digital skills earlier demand foundational digital skills to adapt with new requirements. The addition of digital curriculum to the training offered in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnics will enable the students in non-IT trades to enhance skills for jobs.

With a goal to enable livelihood opportunities for students in ITI and polytechnic trades such as electrician, electrical engineering, fashion designing, and more, the first phase of the program will focus on creating awareness about digital employment opportunities across Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Further, the initiative will support the enhancement of digital learning labs at these institutes and build the capacity of faculty members to sustain the outcomes of the program. SRF Foundation will deploy the program in each of the states and provide 240 hours of training, which includes modules on data analytics and sustainability at the workplace.