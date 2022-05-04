Shiv Nadar University Chennai Opens Admissions for 2022-23 Academic Session

Chennai, May 04, 2022: Shiv Nadar University Chennai, the third initiative in higher education by Shiv Nadar Foundation, has opened admissions for its undergraduate programs- for the academic year 2022-23. The University is inviting applications for the six programs it offers in the disciplines of Computer Science and Engineering, Commerce, and Economics.

This year, the University has introduced a new, future-focused specialization in Cybersecurity for B. Tech in Computer Science in addition to the two currently being offered programs of B. Tech in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science and B. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering (with a focus on Internet of Things). The University is also launching a new Department of Economics in the ‘School of Science and Humanities’ offering new-age specializations in programs like B.Sc. in Economics (Data Science). Details of admission to all programs for the Academic Year 2022-23, including new programs are available on the University website https://www.snuchennai.edu.in/.

Undergraduate programs offered at the University are:

B. Tech. in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

B. Tech. in Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)

B. Tech. in Computer Science & Engineering (Internet of Things)

B. Com / B. Com (Hons)

B. Com (Professional Accounting)

B.Sc. Economics (Data Science)

Speaking on the call for admissions for the second academic season, Dr. Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University Chennai said, “Shiv Nadar University Chennai is committed to empowering the young minds of our country with the knowledge, skills, and scientific thought required to meet today’s and tomorrow’s needs. With a comprehensive range of programs across disciplines, our unique student-centric curriculum and focus on research and innovation, we look forward to welcoming the next batch of brilliant students and empowering them with transformational education.” “We are excited to introduce the Department of Economics in the School of Science & Humanities (SoSH) which will shape students to approach issues analytically, and build upon their power of reason by blending scientific research with critical thinking and creativity. The new program on Cyber Security from the Department of Computer Science & Engineering will allow students to build capabilities in securing all aspects of data in a world that is becoming increasingly reliant on technology.” Bhattacharyya added.

MAKING STUDENTS INDUSTRY-READY

All programs of the University are designed to be contemporary and industry-oriented. These are modelled on those offered by the best global universities, nurturing knowledge and skill sets that will enable students to enter and excel in an evolving professional or educational landscape, both in India and internationally. Programs include several specialized elective courses that facilitate learning through mini projects and will include a semester-long projects where students can apply their knowledge and skills to work on real-life problems. The University has brought on-board leading academicians of international repute to join its faculty along with renowned industry professionals to join as guest lecturers, ensuring that students learn from the best mentors.

SCHOLARSHIPS

The University ensures that financial constraints are not an impediment for deserving students to continue their studies. Scholarships at the University cover full or partial educational and living expenses for the entire duration of the undergraduate program. The scholarship-related details are available at https://www.snuchennai.edu.in/scholarship/.

Admission Procedure and eligibility criteria

Admissions will be based on an entrance test acronymed as SNUCEE and interview conducted by the University, along with marks obtained by students in Grade XII. Interested students are invited to register themselves on the University’s website, from April 25, 2022 onwards.

Admissions to the University are open to students who are Indian residents, Non-Resident Indians, Persons of International Origin and Foreign Nationals.