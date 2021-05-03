Shiv Sadhika Ma Vishwaroopaji speaks about making moral education compulsory in schools at an event

Recently at the Dayanand Ashram Ghaziabad, a program was being organized by Jan Seva Foundation, Shiv Sadhika Maa Vishwaroopa attended as the chief guest, in which children performed beautiful yoga asanas. Various activities, patriotic songs, etc made the program very beautiful, there were a lot of saints present in the program, dignitaries from every profession were present in the program.

Shiv Sadhika Ma Vishwaroopaji spoke about making moral education compulsory in schools. Ma said in his address that Sanatan Dharma has no boundaries for Sanatan, eternal rites. True Sanatani can understand the way to live a life that life is very simple. The time of the corona period has told us that it is not very difficult to live life. We all are leaving behind the basic needs and running after imitation.”

Further, Shiv Sadhika Ma Vishwaroopa Ji said “ the world has the specialty for powers, the whole world tells women to stand shoulder to shoulder, but in our scriptures, women have been placed higher than men, the duty of mothers becomes more, to their children.”

Shiv Sadhika Ji wishes the founder of Jan Seva Foundation, Tiwari Ji, Anil Kaushik Ji Praveen Verma Ji many times for the program and said that from time to time such programs should be done to save their culture. needed.