Shobhit university hosts 3rd national wellbeing summit

Shobhit University organized the 3rd National Wellbeing Summit at LeMeridian, focusing on insights of Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy. The event also celebrated the 100th Birth Anniversary of Shri Jagdish Prasad Mathur Ji – Founder member of Bharatiya Janata Party. The event was organized in association with Knowledge partner Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra Ayurved Medical College and Research Centre, Uttar Pradesh, and Organizing partner Business First.

The summit started with a welcoming note and lamp lighting ceremony. Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra-Chancellor, Shobhit University, said “Our Ayurveda Naturopathy college which is a part of Shobhit University is in Gangoh. I feel proud to bring great results from such a small city of Gangoh. The purpose of this platform is not just to attend the event but to imbibe the knowledge from various industry leaders.” He further introduced the chief guests Shri Shyam Jaju – Former Vice President – BJP; Shri Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary – Lok Sabha Member, Kiarana (Uttar Pradesh) and Padma Shri Yog Guru Swami Bharat Bhushan Ji – Founder – Mokshayatan Yog Sansthan.

Later Shri Shyam Jaju – Former Vice President – BJP addressed the audience and spoke about the personality of Late Shri Jagdish Prasad Mathur Ji. He said, “Mathur Ji’s personality was such that he can enlighten the environment with his humor. Even in a very sad situation he would never let anyone be upset and to know a person like him is a sheer honor.”

Shri Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary – Lok Sabha Member, Kiarana said, “We should work towards the welfare of our nation and traditions. One needs to have a strong will to move ahead with their ambition and goals. Through this platform, I would like to thank and congratulate Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra Ji for achieving the goal to establish an Ayurveda educational institute in a small city and promoting it on a big platform. And promoting the importance of Ayurveda and Naturopathy on such a big scale.”

Padma Shri Yog Guru Swami Bharat Bhushan Ji shared his insights and said, “A person who can deeply meditate without thinking of any worldly materials and clearly focusing on the divine power is able to attain absolute wellbeing. Yoga is one subject that not just touches the body substance but impacts each and every aspect of life. Absolute wellbeing, let it be physical, emotional, spiritual, or social, is a part of an individual’s characteristics. One should focus on absolute wellbeing for the entire life.”

The summit was followed by a Yoga session by BNYS and Yoga students of Shobhit University. Later, Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, Chairperson of – National Commission for the Indian System of Medicine discussed the status of Indian Medicine and the future ahead. Ven Geshe Dorji Damdul, Director – TIBET HOUSE- Cultural Centre of H.H. the Dalai Lama spoke about the journey of being well to Wellbeing. Yogacharya Pratishtha who is a Yog Guru, an Author, a Motivational and spiritual guide spoke on mental health and emotional wellbeing during the Covid-19 crisis. Later, Dr. Surakshit Goswami, Founder – Yogmandiram Trust & Bhartiya Yog Shikshak Sangh shared his insights on ‘Mind Body intervention for wellbeing’.

Shobhit University is one of the universities in the world that is doing research on Rudraksha, discussing the same, Dr. Shiva Sharma who is also a scholar from Shobhit University threw some light on the research. Dr. Jayanand, Dr. Sandeep Kumar, and Dr. Alpna Joshi accompanied her. Later, Dr. Anju Sharma, renowned Sound healer and founder of Sound od Infinity- Asia’s first sound healing band performed the sound healing session for the audience. This was followed by a discussion on the ‘Future business of wellbeing in hospitality and tourism in India’ by Arpit Sharma- Founder of Seven Seas SPA and Director of Sansha SPA. In this session, Dr. Pankaj Agarwal, Director of Agarwal’s Homoeo Clinic and Research Centre accompanied him. Dr. Agarwal discussed how Homoeopathy must be the essential modality to lead people to wellbeing.

The evening continued with a session discussing the Spiritual and Holistic Wellness by Ashok Vasudeva, renowned astrologer; Meena Mahajan, World-renowned spiritual and transformational life coach, Founder of ‘Siddhi’, power by Humanity; and Praveen Chauhan, Astrologer, Palmist, occultist, Author and Asia book of the record holder. Later, Dr. Ishwar V. Basavaraddi, Director- Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of AYUSH talked about the ‘Emerging Areas of Research & Innovation in Yoga’. This was followed by a panel session on ‘Ayurveda Education – Present scenario, challenges, and solutions.’ The session was chaired by Prof Ranjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Shobhit University. The panelist included Dr. S.K Pathak, Principal; Dr. Shalainder Bhardwaj, Dean Academics; Dr. Meenakshi Chowdhery and Dr. Vikas Sharma – Academic Expertise of Ayurveda from Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra Ayurveda Medical College and Research Centre. The last session was by Dr. Amit Verma – Ayurveda & Panchakarma Consultant, Health & Wellness Coach who discussed the Ayurveda lifestyle.