Shri Chandrakant Patil Inaugurates G20 Yuva Samvaad @ 2047 at HSNC University, Mumbai

The NSS Unit and Department of Student Development of HSNC State Cluster University hosted the inspiring G20@Yuva Samvaad @ 2047 voice of the youth – at its K.C College auditorium. The esteemed event was graced by the presence of Shri Chandrakant Dada Patil, Minister of Higher and Technical Education, who inaugurated the event. Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost, and Dr. Hemlata K Bagla, Vice-Chancellor of HSNC University, Mumbai, were also present during the ceremony.

Dr. Hemlata Bagla, Hon.Vice-Chancellor, warmly welcomed all dignitaries and students at the Inaugural session, providing an overview of the remarkable progress of HSNC University since its inception in June 2020 and passionately spoke about “Yuva Bharat” and the pivotal role of youngsters in contributing to the development of India or “Vikasit Bharat.”

Hon. Provost, Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, further motivated the youth to draw inspiration from the journey of the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, who rose from being a humble ‘chaiwallah’ to great heights.

Shri Chandrakant Dada Patil delivered a rousing speech, emphasizing the significance of Yuva Samvaad and the importance of personal growth and contributing to the nation’s progress. He urged the youth to become compassionate individuals and contribute to the welfare of the underprivileged and needy.

The event saw Professor Priyamvada Samant, the anchor of the program, administer the 5 pledges of G20@Yuva Samvaad.

Dr Bhagwan Balani, the Registrar of HSNC University and Principal of Bombay Teacher’s Training College delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and attendees.

During the event, 30 student speakers passionately shared their ideas of a true India, and the winners were felicitated during the Valedictory session.

Dr Satish Kolte, Director NSS, and Director of Student Development of HSNC University, Mumbai, received accolades from the Provost and Vice-Chancellor for the impeccable planning and organization of G20@Yuva Samvaad at HSNC University.