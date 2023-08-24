Shri Pushyamitra Bhargav, Hon’ble Mayor of Indore, attends NMIMS Indore’s Roundtable Conference on Circular Economy

Indore, August 2023; NMIMS Indore, a pioneer in academic excellence and sustainability, hosted a landmark Roundtable Conference on Circular Economy – A Case of Indore, on August 22, 2023. This momentous event organized by Global Order & EDF ( Environmental Defence Foundation – India Chapter) celebrated Indore’s journey towards cleanliness and sustainability, highlighting its status as India’s cleanest city for six consecutive years. The distinguished Chief Guest, Shri Pushyamitra Bhargav, the Hon’ble Mayor of Indore along with Smt. Harshika Singh, Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation graced the occasion and offered valuable insights and perspective.

The conference marked a significant milestone in Indore’s journey towards environmental consciousness. The event showcased NMIMS Indore’s commitment to fostering holistic growth among students and faculty by encouraging academic discourse on significant issues. It served as a dynamic platform for discussions and insights while promoting intellectual development among participants.

During the discussion, Shri. Pushyamitra Bhargav, Mayor of Indore said, “It has taken years of consistency and efforts for Indore to be where we are today. From 2015 to 2023 Indore has seen a complete transformation. Putting a thought into practice requires behavioral change which is why Indore is successful today and is taken as an example not only in India but abroad.” “India was always far ahead in concepts like reusing and recycling materials compared to other countries. However, Indore is generating economy from our intiatives. We are also working towards generating employment for women by providing e-rickshaws to them. This will also help us improve the air index of the city” Dr. Anshuman Jaswal, Director, NMIMS Indore said, “Indore was awarded the cleanest city in India for the 6th time, at the Azadi@75 Swachh Survekshan 2022. This Roundtable Conference is a demonstration of our dedication towards the goal of sustainability for our city and our country. It has proved to be a great platform for great minds to congregate and take the dream of a cleaner and greener India forward.” Dr. Rajeev Srivastava, Program Chairperson, School of Commerce, NMIMS Indore said, “This Roundtable Conference on the theme of Circular Economy is evidence of the fact that NMIMS Indore is steadfast in its determination to inculcate a sense of environmental responsibility amongst its students apart from imparting world-class academic education. Such conferences will help the younger generation to make a positive contribution to society and the nation.”

NMIMS Indore’s commitment to sustainability was evident through the discussions on its various pioneering initiatives, some of which were highlighted during the course of the event. For instance, the Swaha Machine at the campus, operational for the past 5 years, easily helps convert food waste into fertilizer, demonstrating a closed-loop waste management approach. Another notable initiative at NMIMS Indore has been the introduction of the Operated Vehicle – AQUILLA, which provides eco-friendly transportation on campus, reducing carbon emissions. The Sewage Treatment Plant which will soon be operational will treat wastewater which, in turn, will be used for gardening and utilized in the toilet flush. One hundred and fifty kilolitres of water will be biologically treated in this innovative plant.

The other dignitaries in the panel included luminaries like Mr. Ajay Jain, Director, of Eco Pro Environmental Services, Mr. Sandeep Khanwalkar, Director, of Eco Soul Enviro, Mrs. Harshika Singh, Commissioner, Indore Municipal Corporation, Dr. Sandeep Narulkar Vice Chairman, Center for Environment Protection, Research and Development, Dr. Anshuman Jaswal, Director, NMIMS Indore, Dr. Rajeev Srivastava, Program Chairperson, School of Commerce, NMIMS Indore and Mr. Gaurav Moghe, Deputy Registrar, NMIMS Indore.