SI-UK India to host UK education fair in 11 cities across India

May 11, 2023 Mansi Praharaj Education 0

New Delhi, 11th May 2023: SI-UK India, a UK-based international education consultant company and trusted UK university partner, with 17 years of service excellence, is scheduled to host a UK education fair in 11 locations across India in the months of May and June 2023.

Representatives from over 70 UK universities will be present at the fair with the objective of sensitizing students and their families about the formalities involved in studying abroad. The fair begins on 13 May, 2023 simultaneously in Chennai and Nagpur, and is slated to conclude in New Delhi on 03 June, 2023. This fair will have representation from United College London, the University of Nottingham, the University of Exeter, the University of Southampton, Newcastle University, The University of Manchester, the University of Birmingham, the University of Sheffield, the University of Leeds, the University of Warwick to name a few. Students can directly interact with UK university representatives to learn more about the streams and courses they want to pursue.  

The SIUK Education Fair will cover 11 Indian cities including Chennai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Kolkata, and Delhi. The event promises to bring together, under one roof, faculty and key members from a host of universities and of course, aspiring Indian students looking to explore information and possibilities of studying the United Kingdom.  

Lakshmi Iyer, Managing Director, SIUK India said, “More and more Indian students are seeking education opportunities all around the globe, and the UK is equipped to provide the very best options today. However, it is important for every student and parent to be well-versed with every detail to make informed decisions. With the SIUK Education Fair, we aim to support aspirants with right information, assistance, and guidance so they choose wisely.”  

Aspiring students will get one-on-one access to counsellors to discuss admission criteria and scholarships to obtain financial aid if necessary as well as learn about the 2-year post-study work visa.  

Students can book a free session by visiting www.ukunifair.in to interact with SIUKexperts and institution representatives. 

Note to the editor:  

Following is the detailed itinerary of the SIUK education fair.  

Date 

Day 

Time 

City 

Venue 

13th May 

Saturday 

11:00-16:00 

Chennai 

Hyatt Regency, Anna Salai, Chennai 

13th May 

Saturday 

11:00-16:00 

Nagpur 

Chitnavis centre, Civil Lines, Nagpur 

14th May 

Sunday 

11:00-16:00 

Bengaluru 

Taj MG Road, Yellappa Garden, Bengaluru 

15th May 

Monday 

12:00-16:00 

Ahmedabad 

SIUK Ahmedabad Office, 301 Zodiac Plaza, HL College Rd, Navrangpura 

18th April 

Thursday 

12:00-16:00 

Lucknow 

SIUK Lucknow Office, 408 Shalimar Square, 126/31, BN Road, Lalbagh 

20th May 

Saturday 

12:00-16:00 

Jaipur 

SIUK Jaipur Office, 312-313, Signature Tower, Tonk Rd, Lalkothi 

20th May 

Saturday 

11:00-16:00 

Mumbai 

St. Regis, Lower Parel, Mumbai 

21st May 

Sunday 

11:00-16:00 

Pune 

Novotel, Viman Nagar, Pune 

25th May 

Thursday 

11:00-16:00 

Indore 

Radisson Blu, Ring Rd, Indore 

27th May 

Saturday 

12:00-16:00 

Kolkata 

SIUK Kolkata Office, 6 Little Russel Street, 1st Floor, Kankaria Estate 

03rd June 

Saturday 

11:00-16:00 

Delhi 

Shangri La, Connaught Place, New Delhi 