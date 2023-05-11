SI-UK India to host UK education fair in 11 cities across India

New Delhi, 11th May 2023: SI-UK India, a UK-based international education consultant company and trusted UK university partner, with 17 years of service excellence, is scheduled to host a UK education fair in 11 locations across India in the months of May and June 2023.

Representatives from over 70 UK universities will be present at the fair with the objective of sensitizing students and their families about the formalities involved in studying abroad. The fair begins on 13 May, 2023 simultaneously in Chennai and Nagpur, and is slated to conclude in New Delhi on 03 June, 2023. This fair will have representation from United College London, the University of Nottingham, the University of Exeter, the University of Southampton, Newcastle University, The University of Manchester, the University of Birmingham, the University of Sheffield, the University of Leeds, the University of Warwick to name a few. Students can directly interact with UK university representatives to learn more about the streams and courses they want to pursue.

The SI–UK Education Fair will cover 11 Indian cities including Chennai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Kolkata, and Delhi. The event promises to bring together, under one roof, faculty and key members from a host of universities and of course, aspiring Indian students looking to explore information and possibilities of studying the United Kingdom.

Lakshmi Iyer, Managing Director, SI–UK India said, “More and more Indian students are seeking education opportunities all around the globe, and the UK is equipped to provide the very best options today. However, it is important for every student and parent to be well-versed with every detail to make informed decisions. With the SI–UK Education Fair, we aim to support aspirants with right information, assistance, and guidance so they choose wisely.”

Aspiring students will get one-on-one access to counsellors to discuss admission criteria and scholarships to obtain financial aid if necessary as well as learn about the 2-year post-study work visa.

Students can book a free session by visiting www.ukunifair.in to interact with SI–UKexperts and institution representatives.

Note to the editor:

Following is the detailed itinerary of the SI–UK education fair.