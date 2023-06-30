SIMATS Engineering Achieve NBA Accreditation for Programs CSE and ECE, Reinforcing Academic Excellence

SIMATS Engineering the prestigious engineering institution of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS Deemed University) recently ranked 13th in the university and 64th in the engineering categories by the NIRF and accredited with A++ by the NAAC has added yet another feather to its cap by securing accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for its Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) undergraduate programs in TIER 1 category. The NBA accreditation is a testament to SIMATS Engineering’s commitment to providing quality education and its continuous efforts to foster academic excellence.

Dr. N. M. Veeraiyan, the respected Chancellor of SIMATS, expressed his delight over the NBA accreditation. Dr. Deepak Nallaswamy, Director of Academics of SIMATS said, “We are extremely proud to receive NBA accreditation for our CSE and ECE undergraduate programs. It reflects our continuous efforts to provide the best possible education and training to our students.” “This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our faculty, students and staffs who have strived to create a stimulating learning environment” added Dr. Ramya Deepak, Director of SIMATS Engineering.