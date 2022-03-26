Simplilearn Concludes its Second Virtual Graduation Ceremony with Caltech CTME for Over 350 Learners

Mumbai, March 2022: Simplilearn, the world’s #1 Online Bootcamp and a frontrunner in the EdTech domain, hosted its second online convocation ceremony in partnership with Caltech CTME to felicitate and acknowledge over 350 learners for completing the Post Graduate Program. Gracing the event with their presence were Dr. Rick Hefner,Program Director – Caltech CTME, Mr. Mike Ash, Director – Caltech CTME, and Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer at Simplilearn.

The online valedictory ceremony is a joint celebration by Caltech CTME and Simplilearn of the successful competition of the Post Graduate Program of learners in three categories: DevOps, Cloud Computing, and Full Stack Web Development. The graduation ceremony, filled with energy and excitement, wafelicis live-streamed on YouTube and LinkedIn. The graduates shared their testimonials and experiences during the program. The graduates include seasoned working professionals across industries.

Speaking at the graduation, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, “Today we have between us the graduates who have completed this program. The learners that have enrolled in this course have come from around 100 different countries. Many of the learners have a graduate, masters, or Ph.D. degree. In addition, these learners have the Caltech certificate along with the knowledge gained previously and are going to be the movers and shakers of tomorrow. I would like to ask all the learners to stay connected with each other and with us, as well as Caltech. I would like to say that all of you are a part of an elite circle who have achieved something amazing. Let us all work towards growing this community and I wish everyone all the best and I hope you use this knowledge to the best of your ability in your jobs.”

Dr. Rick Hefner, Program Director – Caltech CTME, said, “I would like to welcome all the learners to the Caltech family. My heartiest congratulations to the learners for putting in their time and energy into this course. Over the years, we have joined hands with Simplilearn to build some of the very meaningful post-graduate programs. We know that the program has been challenging and rigorous but we wanted to curate a program that would give you the job-ready skills and a certificate that would be impressive to potential employers. We want the students to be ready to solve the most complex problems in the tech industry and I am pleased that Caltech and Simplilearn have put together such a program that helps them in this professional journey.”

He further added, “I would like to say that the students’ families have been very supportive and I would like to thank their sacrifices in making this program successful. At this point, we hope that the knowledge you gained will be useful in your workplace and I would like to welcome everyone to the Caltech alumni and wish you all the best for your future endeavours.”

Mr. Mike Ash, Director – Caltech CTME, stated, “I would like to welcome everybody and I am really happy and honoured to be a part of the ceremony. On behalf of the California Institute of Technology I would like to commend the students for their personal commitment and like Rick mentioned, it is your passion, learning and the support from your families that has helped your get through this program. Embarking on a nearly year-long program to learn new skills and unfamiliar areas is challenging but also incredibly rewarding and we are glad that you are a part of the same, with us. Over the years it has been amazing to watch this program grow and I would like to say that you are a part of an amazing community. With the Simplilearn programs we have had representation from over 60 countries where many of you come from the US, India, Africa and Europe and other places where we don’t usually do programs but Simplilearn has helped us create that reach. I would like to welcome you to the community and wish you the best of luck in your software development and engineering careers. We are glad that you are with us.”

Ramchander Racharla, one of the learners shared, “My PGP journey in Cloud Computing through Caltech and Simplilearn has been pleasant and fruitful. The course has not only given me knowledge in cloud computing but made me eligible to clear many interviews, answer questions confidently and holistically. I would like to thank Caltech management and Simplilearn staff, instructors for giving me this platform to learn new technology. I would like to specially thank Ms Shruti Sinha for laying a strong foundation in Azure Cloud”

Suresh Krishnan, another learner said, “ My learning journey started with the course aligning very well with my day to day job, which fulfilled my aspiration to gain critical skills in Cloud Platform Engineering, especially the weekend class helped me to balance out my work week, the cohort session covering AWS, Azure, and GCP(through the elective option) helped gain the practical aspects and, I could relate and apply quickly to my work, as a Staff Engineer working for Shipt, it benefitted me the most and helped progress in my career.

This course helped my contribution scope beyond my area of expertise and I was able to participate and fulfill my corporate goal this year to support applications in multiple cloud provider platforms. I would like to thank all the teaching staff and support staff during this journey, but a key callout I would like to make here at this moment, for Mr.Pravin who took the Azure course, I liked the way he devised the course, blending theory and practice and his dedication to teach the students, despite getting affected with Covid during the Cohort.”

This is the second virtual graduation ceremony completed with Caltech CTME. With other courses running in parallel, 500+ learners will be graduating from Simplilearn in the coming months.