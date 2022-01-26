Simplilearn in partnership with University of Massachusetts Amherst and EY announce Post Graduate Program in Design Thinking and Innovation

Mumbai, January 26, 2022: Simplilearn, the world’s #1 Online Bootcamp and a leader in the EdTech domain, announced a Post Graduate Program in Design Thinking and Innovation in collaboration with Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst and EY Learning Solutions. The program will enable the learners to master design thinking as a strategic business transformation tool. Participants will also learn to create disruptive solutions that integrate customer desirability, business viability, and technological feasibility. The Isenberg School of Management will contribute the UMass Amherst Post Graduate Program certificate, alumni membership, monthly masterclass, and 3 credits towards the UMass Amherst Isenberg Online MBA. As the knowledge partner for the program, EY Learning Solutions will provide over 50% of the Live class delivery, including capstone and masterclasses.

The duration of the course will be four months. Key features include Live Interactive classes and the Capstone project delivered by EY Industry experts; Masterclasses by top faculty at Isenberg School of Management; 25+ practical templates of innovation to implement at work and solve business problems faster; interactive peer learning via Harvard Business Publishing case studies; LevelUp sessions from Sara Blakely and Tim Brown; and real-life projects.

Upon finishing the program, learners will receive a Joint UMass Amherst-Simplilearn Certificate of completion and alumni membership from UMass Amherst’s Isenberg School of Management. The program has been designed for an array of senior professionals, including Product/Growth/Marketing Managers, Product Heads, Consultants, and Executive Officers (CXOs) who drive strategy or lead teams in an organization.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, “As problem-solving and providing exceptional customer experience becomes increasingly important, Design Thinking has come to be an essential factor for organizations. Its emphasis on creative and analytical thinking allows the organization of information and ideas into the basis for making decisions. It’s a mindset focused on solutions rather than problems. The Post Graduate Program in Design Thinking and Innovation is designed to equip learners with the right set of relevant skills. Thus, we are excited to work with our renowned partners Isenberg School of Management and EY to provide the same to professionals, educators, designers who wish to excel in their respective careers.”

Anne P. Massey, PhD, Dean and Thomas O’Brien Endowed Chair, Isenberg School of Management said, “As the market increasingly demands a problem-solving approach, we are pleased to partner with Simplilearn to launch the Design Thinking and Innovation course to equip professionals with a better understanding of the subject and industry-ready skills that will help them in their future endeavors.”

