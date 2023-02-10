Sirona invites aspiring undergraduate students to join Sirona Youthinkers Program and get the exposure they need to be an entrepreneur

Sirona Youthinkers is a 4-week program that helps students explore the world of entrepreneurship, business, networking, and more!

10 February | New Delhi: Sirona, a leading FemTech brand in India that offers innovative period, intimate, and toilet hygiene products and India’s 1st WhatsApp Period Tracker brings Sirona Youthinkers, an exclusive program for undergraduate students across India to get exposure and experience into the world of business and entrepreneurship.

This 4-week exclusive program is curated for students pursuing undergraduate courses in colleges across India. As they get ready to venture into the world of business or plan to start one of their own, this program provides them with learnings and insights, firsthand from industry experts and prepares them for what lies ahead. The program also helps them develop an understanding of key elements of a business such as marketing, sales, pricing, etc. through weekly tasks that the students can participate in and win points. This program also helps students connect with like-minded students across the country and develop their networking skills.

In this season of the Sirona Youthinkers Program we have industry experts like Naiyya Saggi – Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group & Founder, BabyChakra, Deep Bajaj – Co-Founder and CEO, Sirona, Professor Rajita Kulkarni, President Sri Sri University and others industry veterans will be conducting webinars for the students on topics related to business and entrepreneurship.

Elaborating on the program Mr. Deep Bajaj Co-Founder, Sirona Hygiene said: “Sirona with this program, is focused on taking the crucial step towards developing the next generation of entrepreneurs while guiding and educating them. With the introduction of different elements to the program our aim is to mentor the youth that aspire to build entrepreneurial careers.”

The program also offers a prize of Rs 5000 to students who earn maximum points from the tasks given and an internship opportunity with Sirona. All students get a certificate of participation.

Students can register on the program website – https://bit.ly/3HPbFOb

Registrations close on 18th February 2023 and the program starts on 20th February, 2023.