Skilling Students to Make Them Result-Oriented and Employable

Skill orientation is very much required to groom students for their careers. The present world is focusing on the results that matter a lot. To have placements in top-notch companies and groom students for the corporate world- NIU is highly focused on result-oriented learning with skill and personality development. It is important in this growing and evolving world to have critical thinking, good communication, problem-solving, digital literacy, adaptability, and teamwork.

Skill development can help students at securing good placements by analyzing progress and meeting curriculum demands. By nurturing soft skills, it equips students to secure favorable placements and effectively enter their desired professional domains. In an increasingly competitive job market, honing these skills through targeted training not only ensures success in interviews but also empowers students to excel in their chosen careers.

According to Mr. Neeraj Sahani, Director of Training & Placement-

Noida International University works on the development of youth in possible ways that include industrial visits, seminars, expert interactions, and many more to train students. University believes in skilling students in a result-oriented way to have more employability. The importance of fostering a result-oriented mindset among students is coupled with skill development. This approach enhances their academic journey and equips them with the necessary tools to excel in the competitive job market, ensuring a successful transition from education to the professional world. Discover a new you at NIU.