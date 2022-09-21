Small home appliances make larger space in Indian households, report 25% growth in demand in H1 of 2022: Flipkart Insights

Bengaluru, September 21, 2022: The small home appliances segment, which includes Water Purifiers, Vacuum Cleaners, Juicer Mixer & Grinders, Microwave, and others, is witnessing increased adoption among the Indian households particularly post COVID-19 pandemic. This demand is driven by a host of factors including a hectic urban lifestyle, a rise in the number of nuclear families and technological enhancements which help customers accomplish daily tasks in less time. This trend is expected to further gain acceptance during the upcoming festive season and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days event.

According to insights from Flipkart, the demand for small home appliances has increased by 25% in the January to July period this year as compared to the same period last year, indicating strong customer intent to own appliances that make their lives easier. Among other factors, this has also been enabled by Flipkart’s product exchange construct which enables customers to replace their old products with new ones and has witnessed 82% growth in the adoption of the construct from January-July this year over the same period last year. While metros such as Bangalore and Chennai account for more than 50% of overall product exchange, tier 3 cities and beyond including Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Trivandrum are registering 4x growth, outpacing their metro counterparts.

Hari Kumar, Vice-President, Large Appliances at Flipkart said, “As customers today are increasingly adopting different sets of appliances to make their lives easier and focus on more productive activities, small home appliances are occupying larger spaces in Indian households. To fulfill this evolving need of customers, we have significantly expanded our selection with a 10x growth since last year and have enabled product exchange for a wide range of appliances to enable customers to upgrade to a better variant of the product while making it an affordable purchase. This will play a key role in offering a seamless and affordable e-commerce experience to millions of our customers in the upcoming festive season and the Big Billion Days.”

To cater to this growing demand, an increasing number of brands and sellers are also entering this segment with over 27 new entities making available their products on Flipkart in 2022 over last year, witnessing an 81% increase. This is enabling consumers to access appliances with new and enhanced features such as robotic vacuum cleaners, touch mixer grinders etc and includes new and emerging brands such as Mi, Havells, Preeti, and Butterfly.