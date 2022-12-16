Solh Wellness conducted mental awareness program on Mental Health in Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh

L-R Ms. Shama Soni founder Ashhwika Foundation, Mr. Tarun Sehgal psychiatrist from Australia, Ms. Alka Kapur Principal Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, Mr. Kapil Gupta Founder Solh Wellness

New Delhi 16th December 2022: In a world increasingly plagued by issues of stress, anxiety and decreasing mental health, Solh Wellness collaborated with Modern Public School – Shalimar Bagh to introduce its series of workshops to promote awareness about mental health among the students.

Ms. Alka Kapur (Principal-Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh), Dr.Tarun Sehgal, (Psychiatrist& Co-Founder of Solh Wellness) and Mr. Kapil Gupta (Founder of Solh Wellness) led the workshop for the students aged 13 and above.The session focused on the various aspects of emotions and developing emotional questions among the students .The resource persons highlighted the techniques to improve mental health and wellbeing in schools.The queries of the students were well addressed and they were guided in the best possible manner.

This event was the first in a series of workshops that Solh Wellness hopes to conduct in educational institutes (schools and colleges), corporates and special interest groups across the country to remove the stigma and empower people towards better mental health.

Kapil Gupta (Founder-Solh Wellness): “At Solh Wellness, we aim to empower students, teachers and parents with tools and solutions to enhance the overall mental wellness quotient and reduce those entering severe conditions like depression. We believe that any improvement in the mental health quotient of an individual is reflected many times in their overall output. When it comes to communities, such improvements can result in exponential growth in output. ” Further he thanked the school administration for allowing him to conduct the workshop to aid the students.

Alka Kapur (Principal-Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh): “Since post COVID, society has come up to a crisis of mental peace which is affecting their growth. This a joint initiative by Modern Public School and Solh wellness for overall development of students.”

Pic Source: W Five Communication