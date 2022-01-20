SP Jain Global’s Executive MBA program wins “New Age Institutions Providing Online Degree” Award at the Education Innovation Awards 2022

x

Mumbai, 20th January 2022: SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain Global), a Forbes #12 ranked business school, has won an award for its Executive MBA program under the category “New age institutions providing online degree” at the Education Innovation Awards 2022, hosted recently by Entrepreneur India.

The Executive MBA program at SP Jain is a part-time 18-month program for working professionals. Students of the program can opt to study on campus at Dubai and Singapore over weekends or study online via SP Jain’s proprietary Engaged Learning Online (ELO) technology that offers a real-time and immersive classroom experience.

“We are thrilled to have been recognized for this prestigious award. We believe we won because of our cutting-edge online technology; separate from the world-class curriculum and our global faculty. Our Executive MBA program helps working professionals tackle managerial problems from multiple perspectives and builds well-rounded managers and leaders. The pandemic has made professionals think hard about their professional development by taking the strategic career decision to study for an Executive MBA. Despite a fall in worldwide MBA enrolments owing to the COVID-19 crisis, SP Jain reported an incredible 300% growth from the previous year for its Executive MBA program. The program offers: a newly designed world-class curriculum; real-world practical faculty; a very through selection process of students; and quantifiable career acceleration outcomes showcasing the students and alumni,” shared Dr. Gary Stockport, Dean – Executive MBA and Professor Strategy, SP Jain School of Global Management.

He added, “The online variant of the Executive MBA is taught using the cutting-edge Engaged Learning Online (ELO) technology that makes the program very accessible to busy working professionals. It gives an immersive classroom-like experience virtually in real-time and is scheduled based on the various time zones of our students in Indian Sub-continent and South Asian countries, the Middle East, and certain CIS and European countries.”

For its online cohort, the Executive MBA witnessed a growth in numbers from multiple Indian cities, as well as from different international destinations such as Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman. Thus, it gives students access to a global, multicultural network. Participants of the program typically have 10+ years of work experience and come from many reputed Indian and global organizations such as Amazon, Deutsche Bank, Siemens, Philips Electronics, CITI, Roche Diagnostics, Glenmark, Bharat Petroleum, Larsen &Toubro, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, ICICI Bank, and Ashok Leyland LLC.