SP Jain School of Global Management launches Master of Artificial Intelligence in Business program

Mumbai, June 2021: SP Jain School of Global Management, one of the world’s top-ranked business schools, announced today the launch of its Master of Artificial Intelligence in Business (MAIB) program.

The rise of AI has created a great demand for engineers who understand its inner workings and, more importantly, for experts who understand both the technology and business needs and can translate a business requirement to a technical specification. Created in response to the need of such business savvy tech experts, the program is set to welcome its inaugural cohort in October 2021.

The MAIB is a 2-year full-time program accredited by the Australian government’s Tertiary Education Quality & Standards Agency (TEQSA). It will be offered to students in two formats – online over weekends and on-campus in Sydney (classes will be held online until borders open). Students opting for the Sydney option may be able to live and work in Australia by applying for a Post Study Work Visa, on completing their degree (for more information on this, please visit: https://www.homeaffairs.gov.au/).

The program curriculum is designed to provide a strong foundation in the principles and techniques of AI and business subjects like economics, accounting, finance, and marketing. As students’ progress in the program, the focus shifts to advanced topics in data science, machine learning, decision theory, strategy, and change management. In addition to these, students will work on several projects that apply AI to practical problems in retail, manufacturing, finance, and other mainstream businesses.

“Most AI courses are technology-centric; the MAIB, on the other hand, is unique in that it offers a combination of two of today’s most sought-after skills – AI and business,” said Mr. Nitish Jain, President of SP Jain School of Global Management. “We see the launch of this program as a great opportunity for graduates to master the sophisticated skills employers of the future will be looking for.”

Dr Debashis Guha, Director – MAIB at SP Jain School of Global Management, said, “Artificial Intelligence has already made a substantial impact on many industries and economic sectors, and it is likely to completely transform the entire global economy in the next decade. Traditional managerial roles have changed, and they now require knowledge of AI and ML technologies. With this program, our goal is to create technically adept business professionals, who can act as a bridge and translate business issues into technological requirements and models.”

Admissions are currently open to the October 2021 intake of the program. The program is open to any undergraduate degree holder with a quantitative background, but is ideal for students with undergraduate degrees in engineering, science, business and economics. For more information on the program and admissions requirements, please visit www.spjain.org.