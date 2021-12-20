Spardha 2021: The Inter-college Management Fest

December 20th 2021, The leading B-school in North India, Jaipuria Institute of Management (JIM) Indirapuram, Ghaziabad (Accredited with Grade ‘A’ by NAAC) successfully organised the inter-college management fest ‘SPARDHA 2021’ on 18th December 2021. More than 400 students from more than 55 colleges in Delhi-NCR participated in various intellectually stimulating events like Nukkad natak, business plan, debate, advert and treasure hunt. The students participated with great enthusiasm showing their creative, intellectual and artistic skills during different competitions and performance-based activities.

The event started with the lamp lighting ceremony by Prof. (Dr.) Daviender Narang – Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management. He appreciated students for their efforts with his encouraging words in his inaugural speech. He expressed that over the years, the institute has been instrumental in enhancing the performing and competitive spirit among the students. The first session opened with the most awaited Nukkad Natak competition. Over 100 teams from different colleges came up to participate in various managerial activities and games.

In Business Plan competition the teams show cased their innovative product idea, the participants were judged by experts from industry. The debate competition generated fire among the people with their spot-on thoughts on topics such as social media, education system, digital surveillance etc. The event concluded with fun and exciting sessions of Advertising show and team building activities in Treasure Hunt event. All participants thanked JIM students and Faculty members for their wonderful efforts.