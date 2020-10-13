Specialized Media Courses Crafted for Excellence by Adamas University

Adamas University, rated as one of the best private Universities in Eastern India, created an array of new courses in media & communication department to offer the students high-class excellence in career choices. The courses are designed carefully to make it futuristic and skill-oriented to suit the current industry trends. The courses condition the students to become a confident individual creating a significant mark for themselves in the communication and media landscape in India.

Adamas University has always been unique and futuristic in its approach and hence the Communication Department has introduced contemporary courses like M.A. in Journalism, M.Sc in Media Technology, M.A. in entertainment media, MBA in Event & Experiential marketing and MBA in Communication Management. The duration of all the courses is 2 years at Adamas University. At Adamas University, students are encouraged to do research in the communication industry and during the tenure of these courses, a comprehensive media research project would be compulsory for all students. Along with that industry exposure and on-field assignment would be mandatory. The current world situation has clearly highlighted sectors which are sure to witness a surge in demand in the upcoming years. In the post COVID world, a lot has changed the way people perceive the media and entertainment industry. With people staying home mostly and working remotely, the online media and content consumption habit have suffered a sea-change. Technological advancement in the media and communication sector is sure to play a pivotal role in the further development of this sector.

Through these unique communication courses such as MBA in Communication Management & MBA in Event & Experiential Marketing, students would get to analyses market demands and market dynamics and formulate event plans as per the current world scenario. Learning and implementing new techniques with measurable outcomes would be really effective for the students during their tenure of these courses. An in-depth knowledge would be imparted to the students for better understanding on new-age communication and marketing strategies.

Eligibility Criteria for MBA in Communication Management is CAT / MAT / Adamas University Admission Test for PG, M.A. in Journalism: Adamas University Admission Test for PG, M.Sc in Media Technology: Graduation from any UGC registered university and Adamas University Admission test, M.A. in entertainment media is Graduation from any UGC registered university and Adamas University Admission test and MBA in Event & Experiential marketing is CAT / MAT / Adamas University Admission Test for PG, followed by group discussion and personal interview respectively.

Adamas University recognizes the changing paradigms in the world of media and entertainment and hence curated these courses to train each student as future leaders in their own field who would aim to grow at an exponential rate and create a mark in the industry.

“Adamas University believes in the holistic development of a student by not just keeping them limited to the classroom-based lectures rather giving them hands-on experience in alignment with the industry interface. The new courses are all designed keeping the deep knowledge expertise needed these days for each area of communication. The real purpose of college is not only to deliver quality education but also to help students grow as a person and a leader. Thus, we hope such courses will help our students to pursue their dream careers and make them ready for corporate life”, said Prof. Samit Ray, Hon’ble Chancellor, Adamas University.

The former Dean of Symbiosis, Amity, Pearl Academy and Whistling Woods Media Schools, Prof Ujjwal K Chowdhury, is the Dean of the Media School of Adamas and the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University and leads a team of young and dedicated professionals here to deliver the new programs.