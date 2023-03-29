Sriram’s IAS and Unacademy partner to offer best-in-class learning experience for UPSC Aspirants

India, March 29, 2023:Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform, and Sriram’s IAS Academy, a 35-year-old premier offline coaching institute today announced a partnership to empower millions of UPSC aspirants. Through this partnership, Sriram’s IAS and Unacademy will work together to bring forth their reputable pedagogy and Educators backed by the latter’s online technology expertise to provide the finest training to candidates preparing for the Civil Services Examination.

The partnership between Sriram’s IAS and Unacademy presents an unparalleled opportunity for UPSC aspirants to access premium quality content, cutting-edge teaching techniques, and experienced faculty members on Unacademy platform. As a part of this partnership, several top educators from Sriram’s IAS will join the Unacademy Educators to impart their highly acclaimed pedagogy to all UPSC aspirants on Unacademy platform. The team of educators from Sriram’s IAS will be led by Mr. Sriram Srirangam, Founder & Director, of SRIRAM’s IAS who has an extensive experience of 35 years of coaching over 30,000 candidates. The online courses of SRIRAM’S IAS will be available exclusively on Unacademy.

By leveraging Unacademy’s online framework, all aspirants can benefit from immersive technology and gain unlimited access to study materials and resources. This will be complemented by the exam-oriented classroom coaching from Sriram’s IAS educators. Aspirants may enroll in the new batches that begin from April 10th for the upcoming academic year.

Regarding this collaboration, Vivek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Unacademy, said, “Unacademy has always strived to provide the highest quality education for all Learners. Our decisions have been carefully curated to ensure we democratize access to the best pedagogy for rankers. Today, we are highly excited to announce this partnership with the highly skilled educators at Sriram’s IAS as we aim to create more value offerings for the UPSC aspirants in the upcoming academic cycle and offer the best-in-class education and resources for them ahead of the exams.” “The partnership between SRIRAM’S IAS and Unacademy is about reaching out to every English medium civil service aspirant. Between us we have the experience, competence, technology, and scale. With this joint initiative of ours an element of priceless value is added: affordability and students will love it, a long felt gap is being bridged.,” says Srirangam Sriram, Founder, and Director of Sriram’s IAS

With a strong team of experienced and dynamic experts and teachers, this partnership will focus on the overall development of the aspirants and make them industry ready through hybrid training, mock test series, solving numerous previous year question papers, and focusing upon changing examination trends. For 2023 and 2024 UPSC preparations, three upcoming batches are open for registrations at attractive prices which will commence from 10th April onwards.

For more details: Unacademy x Sriram’s IAS batches