St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada is a Platinum Sponsor for ICEF South Asia, a Leading Student Recruitment Networking Event

Mumbai, India, 13th February 2023: St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine, Grenada in the Caribbean collaborated with ICEF South Asia, as its platinum sponsor, at its recently concluded three-day event in India. Widely recognized for championing international higher education across South Asia, the ICEF event was held from 6th to 8th of February at Westin Powai, Mumbai.

With over 20,000 Indian students estimated to move abroad to study medicine every year, events such as ICEF South Asia act as a facilitator for international education agents to meet and connect with educational institutions. ICEF provides a unique opportunity to connect these educational institutions with hundreds of student recruitment agents from across India and other South Asian countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

By its presence at ICEF, SGU is dedicated to build awareness, of its mission of helping talented students looking to become doctors in the US, or the UK start their journey. According to FSMB physician licensure data 2021, SGU is the largest source of doctors for the entire United States workforce. SGU is working to combat the shortage of primary care physicians by providing students with an international education spanning India, Grenada, and the United Kingdom, with clinical training opportunities at over 75 hospitals in the US or UK.