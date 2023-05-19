St. George’s University School of Medicine to tour India to recruit prospective students for its Medical Degree Program

India, 19th May 2023: A team from St. George’s University (SGU), Grenada, West Indies, is touring India to recruit students for its 4-Year Medical Degree (MD) Program and 5-, 6- and 7-Year MD Pathways. The tour commenced on 10th May and will be held till 25th May 2023. It will take place in major tier 1 & tier 2 cities across India including Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Madurai, Kochi, Trivandrum, Calicut, Coimbatore, Mangalore, Mysore, Vizag, Vijayawada, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata and Lucknow.

SGU provides a chance for students to apply for medicine without taking the NEET exam. During their tour, representatives from SGU will be providing detailed information about the university’s facilities, faculty, curriculum, entry requirements, and insights into the benefits of studying at SGU, which include hands-on clinical experience, and exposure to different healthcare systems.

Students can also learn about SGU’s 5-Year Medical Degree Pathway in association with Ramaiah Group of Institutions, where 10+2 students can start their first preclinical year in India at Ramaiah International Medical School, Bengaluru. The second year of the pathway can be completed either at Northumbria University in the UK or at SGU’s main campus in Grenada, the third year in Grenada, and the final two years, doing their clinical rotations either in the US or the UK.

“We are excited to bring our 4-Year MD Program and 5-,6-, 7- Year MD Pathways to students all over India through this multi-city tour,” said Bharat Gadhia, the Regional Director for South Asia, SGU. “Our pathways are designed to open doors for a medical career on an international scale, and we look forward to informing and welcoming medical aspirants to the SGU family.”

The event is open to all 10+2 students who are interested in pursuing a career in medicine. Students are encouraged to submit their interest on this link, after which they will be contacted by an SGU representative, who will share more details about when the SGU team will be present in their city.