Star Trooper Media, a tech-driven PR firm launches its Fellowship Programme for Communication Students

Star Trooper Media, a one-of-a-kind tech-driven global PR firm, has recently introduced its fellowship programme for communication students or those who are aspiring to be in the field of Public Relations and Digital Marketing.

Star Trooper Media was created to serve the PR & Media Relations requirements of early stage companies, globally. It uses technology to reduce the costs associated with running PR campaigns, thereby reducing costs to clients. Star Trooper Media’s parent company, Marquee Equity, is one of the largest investor access platforms in the world. The company works with over 750+ clients each year in helping them raise capital from top notch angels, venture firms, private equity firms and family offices.

The objective of this Fellowship programme is to provide students interested in Public Relations and Digital Marketing, an opportunity to hone their marketing and communication skills on an on-going basis, with Star Trooper’s tech driven platform.

Along with a fixed monthly stipend, the students will get to promote their work on a global network of startups, investment firms and in international media. The applicants should be a PR and marketing enthusiast or a college student pursuing Humanities or BMMC course etc.

The minimum 1 year of fellowship program doesn’t restrict one to pursue other career opportunities. And has its own benefits: the students will get a global visibility of their work, and will be working directly with CEO’s/Journalists of the top notch companies, globally.

To apply one can send their resumes at careers@startroopermedia.com