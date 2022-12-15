STEM curriculum introduced to the visually impaired students in Government Schools of Karnataka

Bangalore, December 15th, 2022: To make education more accessible to the visually impaired students in government special schools, Vision Empower in collaboration with Sankara Eye Hospital has introduced STEM education across 5 districts in Karnataka. Vision Empower is a Not-for-profit Organisation incubated at IIIT Bangalore.

The curriculum is introduced to 64 schools that includes both government and government-aided special schools across Kolar, Doddaballapura, Devanahalli, Nelamangala & Hoskote.

Speaking on the initiative, Vidhya Y, Co-founder & Trustee of Vision Empower said,“ Children with special needs particularly from the rural areas often do not have access to inclusive education. Our goal is to make STEM approachable to the visually impaired students. We create STEM content for students in the form of Braille books, audiobooks, and tactile diagrams for students at all grades. By introducing them to the government schools in rural areas of Karnataka we aim to empower the visually impaired students. We are glad to collaborate with Sankara Eye Hospital for this initiative.”

“We are delighted to be part of this unique initiative by Vision Empower and to introduce STEM Education to the visually impaired students in the government special schools of Karnataka for the economically weaker sections. Learning curriculum through customised content for the visually impaired students ensures STEM learning is fun and an enriching experience at the same time. We hope this initiative will make learning more interactive and engaging for the students enabling a colorful future for the visually impaired students”, said Dr. Kaushik Murali- President of Medical Administration, Quality And Education, Sankara Eye Foundation India.

Vision Empower and Sankara Eye Hospital, Bangalore aims to implement a STEM curriculum with specially designed content for visually impaired students across all government special schools in Karnataka by the next academic year.

Pic Credit:K2 Communications Pvt Ltd