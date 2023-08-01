Strive for Excellence – Registrations for NMIMS MBA 2024 open today August 1, 2023

1st August 2023: NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) is renowned for grooming exceptional business leaders. With over four decades of commitment to providing cutting-edge skill sets, NMIMS empowers the business leaders of tomorrow, today and as a testament to its unwavering dedication, NMIMS now takes pride in announcing the opening of registrations of the NMIMS MBA program 2024. This heralds a new chapter for aspiring individuals, presenting them with the opportunity to embark on a transformative journey that will empower them to lead with vision and proficiency in the ever-evolving world of business.

More reasons why NMIMS stands out as the ideal choice for your MBA journey:

NMIMS stands as one of India’s top B-schools with acclaimed rankings and accreditations, including the Financial Times (MiM) Ranking, NAAC A+ accreditation, AACSB re-accreditation, and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)

Offering diverse MBA programs including MBA Core, Pharmaceutical Management, HR, Digital Transformation (DT), and Business Analytics (BA) to ensure a wide range of specializations.

Exceptional faculty, a robust alumni network, and strong industry linkages enhance learning, while record placements in renowned companies reflect the success of its industry-oriented approach, preparing graduates for prosperous careers.