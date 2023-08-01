Strive for Excellence – Registrations for NMIMS MBA 2024 open today August 1, 2023

1st August 2023: NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) is renowned for grooming exceptional business leaders. With over four decades of commitment to providing cutting-edge skill sets, NMIMS empowers the business leaders of tomorrow, today and as a testament to its unwavering dedication, NMIMS now takes pride in announcing the opening of registrations of the NMIMS MBA program 2024. This heralds a new chapter for aspiring individuals, presenting them with the opportunity to embark on a transformative journey that will empower them to lead with vision and proficiency in the ever-evolving world of business.
More reasons why NMIMS stands out as the ideal choice for your MBA journey:
- NMIMS stands as one of India’s top B-schools with acclaimed rankings and accreditations, including the Financial Times (MiM) Ranking, NAAC A+ accreditation, AACSB re-accreditation, and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)
- Offering diverse MBA programs including MBA Core, Pharmaceutical Management, HR, Digital Transformation (DT), and Business Analytics (BA) to ensure a wide range of specializations.
- Exceptional faculty, a robust alumni network, and strong industry linkages enhance learning, while record placements in renowned companies reflect the success of its industry-oriented approach, preparing graduates for prosperous careers.
Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor of NMIMS, said, “NMAT serves as a gateway for individuals to discover their potential in pursuing an MBA degree at NMIMS. Our institution prioritizes innovation, research, academic excellence and industry relevance. By taking the NMAT exam, students open doors to MBA programs that have gained recognition across our multiple campuses. Our high rankings, from Financial Times, NIRF, Business Today and Business World serve as proof of our dedication to offering quality education and shaping business leaders of tomorrow. Through our carefully designed MBA programs, graduates are equipped with skills to thrive in the ever-changing and challenging VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous) world.”