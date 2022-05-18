STTAR Future Learning Systems: A professional development programme to make educators future-ready

STTAR Future Learning Systems, a flagship programme being conducted by Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR) to empower educators with new-age competencies and develop a vision for sustainable future in education, will commence on May 23, 2022.

To be held in the virtual mode over the course of five days till May 27, the professional development programme features sessions covering a wide spectrum of pertinent topics that are at the cutting edge of pedagogy and technology. The key sessions include: Trends Shaping Future Learning Systems; New-Age Learning and Assessments; Changing Role of Faculty; Technology for New-Age Education and Skills; Vision and Leadership For Future Learning Systems; and Education Transitions for Societal Transformations.

These sessions will be conducted by global academics, experts and educators who have done ground-breaking work in the field of education. Dr. Pavel Luksha and Prof. Pim Van Geest from Global Education Futures will be a regular presence during the entire programme.

Dr. Valerie Hannon, Senior Adviser to OECD, will deliver a global keynote address on Educational Transformation in the context of the future of education. Dr Alexander Laszlo, President of International Society For The Systems Sciences, will bring in a societal perspective to the future learning systems, while Dr. Rajeev Kumar Singh, Associate Dean of Shiv Nadar University, will talk about the changing role of faculty.

Dr. R Raman, Director of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, will highlight the role of technology for new education and future skills. Among other distinguished facilitators are Prof. Sandra Milligan of the University of Melbourne, Australia, and Ms Katerina Loshkareva, Board Member of WorldSkills International.

One special session on Chasing Transformational Dreams through exemplary leadership will be conducted by the former Indian women’s hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne, who was instrumental in the Indian women’s hockey team’s good performance at Tokyo Olympics.

The programme structure of STTAR Future Learning Systems has been designed to develop understanding and clarity of the concepts related to the future of Indian and global education. The sessions are complemented with global case studies to lend a factual perspective. Each day of sessions and keynote addresses is followed by a Live Group Work day to help make the knowledge practical and actionable.

The online professional development programme promises to be a great scholarly event with multiple takeaways and a special certificate of global acceptability for each participant. The attendees will also get access to global conferences, comprehensive global content, latest research, best pedagogical practices and year-round support.

STTAR Future Learning Systems is highly recommended for educators, heads of departments, teachers, directors, research scholars, principals and academic coordinators. The registration for the programme is currently on at the official website of Sttar.

Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR) is an initiative of Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad, under the aegis of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions which has a legacy of 76 years in the field of education. The academy has expertise in developing latest pedagogical competencies in today’s educators. It is conducting STTAR Future Learning Systems in collaboration with its global partners Global Education Futures and The Weaving Lab.