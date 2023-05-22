STTAR Global School Education Conference lays roadmap for Education For A Sustainable Future

STTAR Global School Education Conference, a forum of educators and thought leaders from across India and the world, was successfully held on May 19 and 20, 2023 at Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

The theme of the conference was Education For A Sustainable Future. The conference was graced by the presence of Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, Central Board of School Education, Dr. Pavel Luksha, Founder and Director of Global Education Futures, The Netherlands, Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman FICCI Arise and Chairman Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions.

Jaipuria delivered the welcome address in which he highlighted the importance of education for a sustainable future.

“The onus is upon the education fraternity, including many of us here, to rethink the current ecosystems, revisit our pedagogical practices, and re-imagine learning systems to create education for a sustainable future. The new educational paradigm should emphasize on aspects of learning that facilitate transition towards sustainability,” Jaipuria said.

Pavel Luksha delivered the Keynote Address on the Global Perspectives in which he spoke about the emerging trends in pedagogy and transformations in learning ecosystems across the world. The inaugural session also featured a special video message by Mahendra Munjapara, Minister of State for Woman and Child Development and Minister of State for AYUSH, who spoke about empowering women with education to ensure their greater economic representation. A special congratulatory letter was also sent by Anurag Thakur, Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

STTAR Global School Education Conference was organized by Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR) under the auspices of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions which has been in the field of education for 77 years. The conference featured global keynote addresses, panel discussions, case-study presentations, and special talks by distinguished educators, academics, thought leaders, and industry experts. The conference featured release of a 21st century framework for teacher education, four research papers, a six-month certificate programme, an online self-paced learning platform for teachers, and a book on Sustainable Development Goals. The book is penned by Vinod Malhotra, Chairman, Academic Council, STTAR. The first day ended with a musical cultural evening.

The concluding day of the conference featured masterclasses by industry experts including Shreyaan Daga, Co-Founder of OLL and ‘Shark Tank India’ fame. Furthermore, a case study was unveiled on Druk Padma Karpo School, Shey-Leh, by the principal Mingur Angmo. The school has bagged numerous accolades for its exceptional teaching practices and commitment towards sustainability. The biggest highlight of the day was the STTAR Education Excellence Award in which Padma Shri T.V. Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital and Chairman of Manipal Global Education Services, was recognised with the Shiksha Garima Puraskar by the honourable Chief Guest, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

The awards were also presented to teachers and schools for their exemplary contributions to the field of education.