Student from Acharya Tulsi Academy Orchids The International School, Newtown represents India at the International Model UN conference in Vietnam

Kolkata, March 2023: Neil Das, a grade 9 student of Acharya Tulsi Academy Orchids The International School, represented India at the recently held International Model United Nations (IMUN) 2023 in Hanoi, Vietnam 2023 as an Official Delegate. Neil received the invitation from IMUN, and the work scope was as an official delegate of WHO working on two critical issues for the allocated country Australia, including issues related to Cancer and Mental Health Development in the country.

Neil led the discussion and shared his opinions on the way forward to help and advise the Australian government to deal with mental health issues and cancer patients in the country during the conference. To improve mental health conditions and Cancer, he issued some advisories, which will benefit the cancer survivors as well as reduce the mental health victims of the country. Neil did in-depth research works on these critical issues in Australia to become an effective official delegate of WHO.

International Model United Nations 2023, a three-day international relations simulation, witnessed participation from many delegates from several countries. It provides a platform for the participants to gain insight into the workings of the United Nations and the dynamics of international relations by assuming the roles of UN representatives. IMUN is an exciting opportunity for the youth participants to debate issues confronting world leaders and draft resolutions in response to these global issues. Participants will develop their abilities to work with others who are equally motivated and passionate about the topics of debate and to respond to global concerns.