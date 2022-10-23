Students from 35 nationalities celebrate Diwali at Canadian International School

Bangalore: In a tribute to its famed spirit of multi-culturalism and diverse communities, students from over 35 nationalities celebrated the festival of lights at Canadian International School (CIS), Bangalore, today with jubilation and traditional fervour. It was amazing to see the students, parents, and faculty from all over the world dressed in their finest Indian festive outfits, dancing and performing spectacularly on stage.

As part of the multi-faceted celebrations at its campus, teachers, and students assembled together to unleash their creativity and create designs for paper lanterns and beautiful rangoli designs.

“It’s been so great to learn from own kids about a festival that is new to all of us. Because of everything they are learning and doing in school, they come home and teach me about it. I find that very special”, said Lindsey, an American parent.

“It was exciting to us, 12-Graders, to participate in the show before we all graduate. I learned these dances when I lived in America but was never able to perform them here in India. It is the 1st time I can perform in India, and it is so important to me,” said Iris, grade 12 student, a performer on the CIS Diwali show.

Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School, Bangalore, said: “We were delighted to see the fantastic way in which the festival was celebrated, especially after the hard work put in by students to make the festival successful. The multicultural atmosphere lent a vibrant feeling to the school campus, and the diversity was wonderful to experience and witness. CIS is a culturally rich mosaic and is very important to us to embrace the diversity within our community and celebrate together a wide variety of cultural festivals from India and beyond.”

Diwali, “the Festival of Lights”, is one of the most important and colourful festivals celebrated with much fanfare, traditional goodwill and rituals across the country. Diwali is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Canadian International School celebrates a plethora of festivals to enhance the social and cultural development of the community in a multicultural environment.